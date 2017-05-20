Inside Politics: Does the Fine Gael leadership contest matter?

Leo Varadkar seems to be pulling away in the race to succeed Enda Kenny. But does it really matter whether it is Simon or Leo?

On this week’s edition of Inside Politics, Fintan O’Toole and Pat Leahy discuss a contest that Fintan says is not even a struggle for the soul of Fine Gael, let alone the soul of Ireland, between two candidates who have failed to show real leadership on major social problems.

Inside Politics is hosted by Irish Times Culture Editor Hugh Linehan.

Tweet about the show: @hlinehan

Or you can email us directly: politicspodcast@irishtimes.com

Get Inside Politics for free every week by subscribing in iTunes or listening to the podcast on Stitcher or Soundcloud.