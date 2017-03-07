Inquiries into dark past dominate political agenda
Inside Politics: Commission examining mother and baby homes could be greatly expanded
Minister for Children Katherine Zappone is expected to give an update on the Tuam scandal to her Cabinet colleagues. hotograph: Eric Luke / The Irish Times
The past week has seen troubling aspects of the past dominate the political agenda, and the Cabinet is today expected to discuss the disturbing preliminary results of one commission of investigation, the establishment of another and the prospect of yet another such inquiry being set up in future.