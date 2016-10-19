Independents insist on free vote on Eighth

The Independent Alliance has told Fine Gael it will not back down on its request for a free vote on a Dáil motion seeking a repeal of the Eighth amendment.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross is understood to have told his colleagues they should not settle for anything less than a vote of conscience on the issue.

The Alliance is insisting on a free vote on a motion from the Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit alliance seeking a referendum on the constitutional clause that gives the unborn and the mother an equal right to life.

Mr Ross told a meeting of Alliance members they should warn Fine Gael it would be a “mistake” to block a free vote.

Discussions were continuing between the Alliance and Fine Gael in a bid to defuse the row ahead of the vote next Thursday.

Abnormalities

The Alliance was previously granted a vote of conscience on a Bill allowing for terminations in the cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

The Cabinet failed to reach a collective position on the legislation tabled by Independent TD Mick Wallace in July.

It is understood there is reluctance in Fine Gael to allow a similar situation develop again. Taoiseach Enda Kenny has stressed his belief that all Ministers and Ministers of State must adhere to what is contained within the Programme for Partnership, including the commitment to establish a citizens’ assembly to examine the Eighth amendment.

Imperative

A senior Government source insisted that was the process agreed by Fine Gael and the Independent TDs and Mr Kenny did not see any reason for a shift in position.

Fianna Fáil will have a free vote on the motion and Sinn Féin is also expected to support it.

Meanwhile, Labour leader Brendan Howlin criticised the stance taken by the Alliance, insisting Ministers who did not accept a Cabinet position should stand aside.

He said: “That’s not a matter of choice, that’s not a matter of debate. That’s a constitutional imperative so it would be extraordinary in the extreme on any issue if the collective decision of Cabinet wasn’t adhered to at all.

“The long-standing convention is that any member of the Government who disagrees with the position of Cabinet resigns from that Cabinet.”

Mr Howlin said that the Labour Party would be supporting the AAA-PBP Bill in the Dáil.