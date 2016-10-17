Independent Alliance TDs may shift stance in abortion vote

Members of the Independent Alliance who voted against their own Government on an abortion motion in July may yet change their minds and oppose a similar motion next week.

The group of five TDs, which previously split three to two in favour of a motion calling for liberalisation of abortion laws, will meet tomorrow to see if it can arrive at a collective decision on a second Opposition Dáil motion on the subject.

Sources indicated there was a likelihood the group could collectively oppose the Anti-Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit motion calling for the repeal of the constitutional ban on abortion.

Should it happen, the change of stance from the alliance would be ascribed to the commencement at the weekend of the Citizens’ Assembly, which will examine questions including whether or not the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution should be repealed.

Fine Gael parliamentary party chairman Martin Heydon last night laid down a marker, saying a clear roadmap was in place following from a clear programme for government commitment. In a direct reference to the alliance, he said: “It would seem crazy to me that anyone who has signed up to that process would consider straying away from it.”

In July, when a motion from Independent TD Mick Wallace calling for liberalisation of abortion law came before the House, alliance TDs Shane Ross, John Halligan and Finian McGrath voted in favour while Kevin “Boxer” Moran and Seán Canney voted against.

Row with FG

The votes in favour led to a row with Fine Gael over adherence to the concept of collective Cabinet responsibility. However, the alliance opposes a whip being imposed in votes.

Over the weekend, Independent Minister Katherine Zappone said she planned to oppose the motion, which was brought forward by AAA-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger. Ms Zappone is in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment but told supporters in Dublin South West the best approach was to allow the assembly do its work and make recommendations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last night, the Independent Alliance Minister for State Finian McGrath said he still had an open mind as to how he was to vote.

However, he said it could be argued circumstances had changed since July, particularly with the Citizens’ Assembly.

“It will do a lot of complex legal research which will bring [clarity]. We will need to listen to what is being said,” he said. “At the same time my position on the Eighth Amendment has always been clear.”