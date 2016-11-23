Independent Alliance seeks free vote on neutrality

The Independent Alliance has sought a free vote on a Bill allowing for neutrality to be enshrined in the Constitution.

A row broke out at the Cabinet meeting yesterday morning when Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath sought a vote of conscience on the proposed legislation.

The argument is said to have lasted over an hour and a half and dominated the meeting.

The Irish Times understands Mr Ross and Mr McGrath strongly fought in favour of a free vote insisting it was not part of the Programme for Partnership.

However Taoiseach Enda Kenny and Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan resisted such a move and demanded the Alliance adhere to Cabinet collective responsibility.

Cabinet sources say Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Finance Michael Noonan were sympathetic to the Alliance Ministers.

Mr Kenny, however, insisted the issue of Ireland’s neutrality required an all-Government response.

The Bill has been proposed by Sinn Féin and allows for a referendum to enshrine Ireland’s neutrality in the Constitution.

The party had tabled similar legislation in 2015 and Mr McGrath, Mr Ross and Minister of State John Halligan voted in favour of it while opposition TDs.

Foreign strategy

Speaking to The Irish Times Mr McGrath said: “We were pushing hard. It was a healthy debate.

“We wanted to have a conversation about Ireland’s foreign strategy and we thought this referendum would facilitate that.”

A compromise was reached by both sides and an amendment will be tabled to the Sinn Féin Bill. This will allow the Government to oppose a second reading of the Bill.

The two sides also agreed to release a strong statement committing to Ireland’s neutrality.

The wording has yet to be decided. Drafts were being exchanged between the two sides last night.

Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh encouraged the Independent Alliance Ministers to follow through on their previous commitments.

He said: “Ministers Ross, Halligan and McGrath all voted in favour of this a year ago. Nothing has changed since apart from the fact they are in Government.

“I would encourage the Independents to vote in the same way they did in the past. This is not contained in the Programme for Government so there is no excuse for them to contradict their previous position.”

The Independent Alliance secured a free vote in July when a Bill to allow for abortions in the cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

They sought another one earlier in October on legislation paving the way for a referendum on the eighth amendment, which places the life of the unborn on an equal footing to the life of the mother.

However that was declined by the Taoiseach, who has insisted on Cabinet collective responsibility on all matters.