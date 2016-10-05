Independent Alliance seeks budget package for pensioners

The Independent Alliance is seeking a budget package of its own that would reverse a number of cuts made during the economic crisis to welfare payments for pensioners.

The alliance – led in its efforts by Minister for Transport Shane Ross – is pushing for a “senior citizens package” that would focus on payments separate to any increase to the basic State pension.

The move is being seen as part of an attempt to show the group has clout as a unit in government. “We need to show the value of having us in there,” said one source. Another source said any increase in the basic State pension had already been politically claimed by Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil.

Mr Ross and the other members of the Alliance – Ministers for State Finian McGrath, Seán Canney and John Halligan, as well as Kevin “Boxer” Moran TD – have asked for the restoration of cuts the bereavement grant, fuel allowance and the telephone allowance, among other payments

Bereavement grant

The bereavement grant, a once-off payment to help with funeral costs, was abolished in 2014 by former tánaiste Joan Burton and would cost €20 million to restore.

Mr Ross’s advisors are said to have sought advice from lobby group Age Action Ireland on what to look for in budget talks.

Sources said, however, that some of the requests have already been rejected by Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe.

The individual members of the Alliance are also lobbying for their own projects, aside from the package for pensioners and rural development measures.

Mr McGrath, whose portfolio covers disability issues, is pushing for €19 million to extend medical card cover to more than 10,000 children in receipt of Domiciliary Care Allowance.

Cabinet meeting

The Alliance is due to hold talks with Mr Donohoe and Minister for Finance Michael Noonan again tomorrow morning, ahead of special Cabinet meeting in the afternoon.

It is expected to be the final Cabinet meeting in advance of the October 11th package, which will contain €1 billion in spending increases and tax cuts at a ratio of 2:1.

Mr McGrath’s request forms part of the wider budget for the Department of Health, with Minister for Health Simon Harris and Mr Donohoe yet to sign off on a final spending outlay for next year.

Earlier this year, Mr Harris was given €500 million in extra funds and this will be built into his department’s base funding for next year. It will not come out of the €1 billion in so-called fiscal space for next year.

His department is, however, expected to receive between €200 million and €250 million of the €1 billion.