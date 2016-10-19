Independent Alliance insists on free vote for abortion Bill

The Independent Alliance is insisting on a free vote in a Dáil motion calling for a referendum to replace the Eighth Amendment.

The five TDs met yesterday and agreed they would vote with their conscience when the motion is tabled next week.

The decision means the Cabinet will again fail to reach an agreed position on the issue.

It will also heighten tensions with the Government as Taoiseach Enda Kenny had warned a free vote would not be facilitated in these circumstances again.

The alliance secured one in July when a motion to allow for abortions in the cases of fatal foetal abnormalities was tabled by Independent TD Mick Wallace.

Mr Kenny had insisted at the time there would be no repeat of the incident and urged Ministers to support the Citizens’ Assembly which is examining the Eighth Amendment, which places the life of the unborn on an equal footing to the life of the mother.

However, after a meeting yesterday the group, which includes Minister for Transport Shane Ross and Minister of State at the Department of Health Finian McGrath, agreed to again insist on a free vote.

No surprise

The deputy Government spokeswoman said the decision would come as no surprise to the alliance’s Government colleagues.

She said there had been ongoing discussions where the alliance had made it clear they would not be bound by a whip on matters of conscience.

The spokeswoman said the TDs had made that clear when entering Government and they were sticking by their principles.

Fine Gael has said the Citizens’ Assembly, which began its work last week, is the best means to decide on the issue.

A spokesman for the Taoiseach said that the Government had put in place a process to deal with the abortion question, and that it “needs to be respected”.

“It was agreed by all of Government,” he said. “The change between the Wallace motion [in July] and now is that the Citizens’ Assembly now exists.”

Agreed decision

However, the spokesman was unable to say if the Taoiseach would push for an agreed Government decision to oppose the Bill to be proposed by AAA TD Ruth Coppinger

He said the Taoiseach would seek “a maximisation of consensus” on the motion.

Independent Alliance sources insisted this was not a case of seeking Fine Gael’s permission to vote a certain way.

The source said the TDs had made it clear from the start it would vote with its conscience on such important matters.

The alliance has argued it cannot be bound by a whip insisting its members have opposing views on the subject.

The move to allow a free vote in July led to a row with Fine Gael over adherence to the concept of collective Cabinet responsibility.

Independent Alliance Ministers Shane Ross, John Halligan and Finian McGrath voted in favour of allowing for abortions in the cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

However, the Bill, introduced by Independents 4 Change TD Mick Wallace, was defeated in the Dáil by 95 votes to 45.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone voted with Fine Gael on the issue, while Fianna Fáil allowed an open vote and five of its TDs voted in favour of the Bill.

Ms Zappone has confirmed she will be voting against the motion despite being in favour of removing the Eighth Amendment.