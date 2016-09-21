Inaugural meeting of Citizen’s Assembly set for October 15th

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has on Wednesday indicated that the Citizens’ Assembly will meet for the first time on Saturday, October 15th.

Mr Kenny also said the assembly will consider contentious issues surrounding the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which gives equal right to life to the mother and the unborn.

The assembly was established by the Government to consider a number of issues, but will first focus on abortion.

It will sit under the chairmanship of Ms Justice Mary Laffoy, a sitting Supreme Court justice and its 100th member. Mr Kenny said he hoped the convention will allow for a “a rational discussion on the amendment” followed by an examination of other issues, such as climate change and Ireland’s ageing population.

Membership

It may also decide to recommend issues to the Government for consideration. RED C Research and Marketing Ltd was appointed in August to select 99 members of the public and substitutes for the assembly.

Unlike the previous Constitutional Convention, which recommended a referendum on marriage equality which was eventually passed, there will be no politicians involved.

A notice has appeared on the website of the Department of the Taoiseach with requests for tenders.

They include accommodation and conference facilities, filming and live broadcasting, provision for Irish language and media liaison services.

The assembly will first make a report and recommendation on the matters within one year from the date of the first meeting.

Responding to the announcement of the first assembly meeting, the Pro Life Campaign has said the Government “should be honest with the public and admit the sole purpose of the citizens’ assembly on abortion is to clear the way for a referendum that would strip the unborn child of his/her right to life.

“For ministers to claim otherwise is to mislead the public.”

Campaign spokeswoman Dr Ruth Cullen said: “I’m not at all questioning the impartiality of the chairperson of the assembly... but the fact remains the assembly was brought about for political reasons.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I am confident in one thing. If the public are given an opportunity to hear both sides of the debate the Eighth Amendment will not be repealed.”

Pro-choice campaigners say they are expecting 20,000 people to march in favour of repealing the eighth amendment this weekend.