‘I’ve got my mojo back,’ says Enda Kenny

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has declared he has got his “mojo back” and is ready to go “flat out” in Government after a summer of reflection.

The Fine Gael leader said on Monday that while he did not enjoy the last general election, the party still ended up being the largest in the Dáil.

“I’ve reflected on this during the summer and as they say, I’ve got my mojo back,” he said.

“We’ve got a huge agenda in front of us and I intend to go flat out as head of a partnership Government.”

Mr Kenny said the Government was ready to tackle big issues including a “very sensitive” Budget, the post Brexit fallout, and the Apple tax controversy.

Mr Kenny told Pat Kenny on Newstalk there was a three year signed agreement with Fianna Fáil for three budgets with a review in 2018.

“I have a mandate from the Dáil as head of Government and I’m not going to walk away from that mandate,” he said.

Mr Kenny was speaking ahead of the two-day Fine Gael parliamentary party gathering which begins in Newbridge, Co Kildare on Monday afternoon and includes sessions on the upcoming budget, rebuilding Fine Gael, mental health and homelessness and the Government’s recently published housing action plan.

Reports on the party’s poor general election performance and recommendations on how the party can improve will also be presented.