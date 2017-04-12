Homicide, domestic violence statistics under review, says O’Sullivan

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has confirmed homicide figures and domestic violence statistics are being examined to assess their accuracy.

In a statement to the Oireachtas committee on justice, Ms O’Sullivan said a working group had been established to examine the figures available to them.

She said a data quality examination is being carried out in respect of the homicide figures.

An Garda Síochána has also started a review of the classification of domestic violence incidents.

The commissioner was asked by the committee to answer a number of questions following her appearance before it two weeks ago.

The controversy centres on the revelations that breathalyser test figures were exaggerated by nearly one million and 14,700 people were wrongfully convicted of motoring offences.

The committee also agreed to write to the Medical Bureau to ask it to consider Ms O’Sullivan’s responses to assess if they align with its version of events.

Ms O’Sullivan was asked when she became aware of the scale of the problem in the force.

The commissioner said concerns about breath tests were reported to her office and the Department of Justice in June 2016. A notification was also placed on the Garda website.

However, she insisted it was February 2017 when the size of the discrepancies became known.

Ms O’Sullivan denied the publication of an article in The Irish Times forced the Garda to contact the Medical Bureau seeking its figures. She said the Garda had already made contact with the bureau with a view to accessing the data.

The commissioner told the members she is unaware of any discrepancies similar to those identified with breath tests.

Ms O’Sullivan insisted the results of roadside breath testing were not used as a performance indicator.

She said: “As outlined at the recent Oireachtas committee meeting, these checkpoints were primarily preventative in nature but always designed, and located, to improve road safety and to reduce road deaths.

“Assistant Commissioner Michael O’Sullivan has been appointed to examine the processes and procedures in place, for the period 2010 to 2016, for the recording of breath testing at MAT checkpoints and which resulted in the inaccurate recording of those statistics. He will provide an update report in one month.”

Ms O’Sullivan said there are widespread difficulties with data in the force and a new data quality unit is being established to strengthen the processes in place.

Ms O’Sullivan is also seeking the appointment of a chief data officer and a data quality manager for civilian members.