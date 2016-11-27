Higgins ‘entitled’ to his view on Castro, says Flanagan

The Minister for Foreign Affairs has backed President Michael D Higgins’s right to express his controversial views on Fidel Castro.

“The President is quite entitled to make his views known on the passing of Castro,’’ said Charlie Flanagan.

Speaking on RTÉ’s The Week in Politics on Sunday, Mr Flanagan said he respected the right, in the first instance, and the view of President Higgins.

“If you go back over the past 40 years, nobody in Irish politics has done so much work, or had such an association with Latin American politics, than Michael D Higgins, ’’ he added.

The Minister said Castro was “the last of the big strong men of the Cold War era ’’, adding he was “a complex figure with a very mixed legacy’’. He said he had not agreed with much of what Castro said or did.

“I am not a fan of his, but I come from an historically different position than President Higgins,’’ Mr Flanagan added.

President Higgins’ praise of Fidel Castro has been challenged by politicians and human rights activists who have warned against glossing over the Cuban leader’s abuses.

President Higgins, in a statement, described Castro as “a giant among global leaders’’, adding economic and social reforms introduced in Cuba “were at the price of a restriction of civil society, which brought its critics’’.

Amnesty International’s executive director in Ireland Colm O’Gorman, in comments on social media on Sunday, said some people seemed to want to ignore Castro’s “horrific’’ and “monstrous’’ abuse of civilian and political rights for some 50 years.

‘Blindness of personal ideologies’

“Any suggestion Castro’s delivery on social rights balances out his appalling violations of civilian and political rights is also nonsense,’’ he added.

Mr O’Gorman said some people also seemed to want to ignore Castro’s delivery on social rights.

“Both are caught in blindness of personal ideologies,’’ he added.

Independent Senator Ronan Mullen said President Higgins’ “fawning tribute’’ was “offensive and wholly inappropriate’’.

He said President Higgins was “silent regarding the long catalogue of abuses of power by Castro over his long rule.

“He even goes on to call those millions of exiled Cubans, and others who opposed the theft and oppression of the Castro regime, as ‘critics’,’’ Mr Mullen said.

“This is disgraceful equivocation about grave wrongdoing.’’

Mr Mullen said the President was not entitled to play politics.

“He can have his private views about Castro and his communist revolution, but when he releases an official statement as President of Ireland he is speaking on behalf of the people of Ireland,’’ he added.

In a carefully worded statement on Castro’s death, Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan said: “I would like to express my condolences to the people of Cuba at this time. While his legacy is a complex one, Fidel Castro was a major figure in twentieth century history and his death marks the end of an era.”

Sinn Féin TD Louise O’Reilly said on the The Week in Politics that President Higgins was very knowledgeable on Latin America issues. “I think there was some mention about concerns,’’ she added.

She said Cuba’s health services and literacy programme should be looked at. “The tallest building in Havana is not an office block...it is a hospital,’’ she said.

Independent TD Stephen Donnelly said colourful statements were expected from President Higgins and he had no problem with him making the remarks. “He certainly was not speaking for me,’’ he added.

A leader murdering thousands of people would not have his respect, he added.