Have your say: Will Brexit lead to a United Ireland?

We want to hear your opinions on Ireland’s future, North and South

Updated: 17 minutes ago

What does the phrase “a United Ireland” mean in the 21st Century? Photograph: Cyril Byrne

What does the phrase “a United Ireland” mean in the 21st Century? Photograph: Cyril Byrne

 

Last year’s Brexit vote changed everything. Ireland’s future - North and South - is as yet unwritten, but it will not be like the past. Over coming days, The Irish Times will look at the possibilities, the challenges, the divisions, beginning with an overview by Ruadhán Mac Cormaic.

There is no final destination set, but there are questions. Will the United Kingdom’s departure from the European Union accelerate the demand for a United Ireland? Or will it reverse the work since the Good Friday Agreement and drive both parts of the island apart? What impact will changing demographics have on opinion in Northern Ireland? What does the phrase “a United Ireland” even mean in a 21st Century world? Will Unionists Scotland’s future decisions about membership of the UK change the equation for Northern Ireland? Long uninterested in Northern Ireland, does the UK now care at all what happens?

Have you a view? If so, share your thoughts on “Ireland’s Call” in the comments section below, or by emailing abroad@irishtimes.com, during a week when the global Irish community will celebrate St Patrick’s Day.

