Harris expects Kenny to bring ‘significant clarity’ to leadership issue tomorrow

Minister for Health Simon Harris has said he expects Taoiseach Enda Kenny will “bring significant clarity” to the issue of his leadership at Wednesday’s meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party.

Speaking on his way into Cabinet on Tuesday, Mr Harris said Mr Kenny was owed the space to make the right decision.

“I expect the Taoiseach will bring significant clarity to this matter tomorrow,” he said.

Asked if he thought Mr Kenny’s Enterprise Ireland trip to the US next month was dragging out the process, Mr Harris said no.

Taoiseach Enda Kenny has told his friends he will make an “announcement” at Wednesday’s parliamentary party meeting, although he has not specified what that announcement will be.

“I think he knows if it drags on much longer it could be messy,” one friend said. “He has put so much into the party I don’t think he’ll want to damage it. He wouldn’t want to leave that type of legacy.”