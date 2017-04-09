Harris expected to back Coveney in FG leadership contest

Minister for Health Simon Harris is expected to back Simon Coveney in the Fine Gael leadership contest, according to party sources.

Although Mr Harris has refused to comment publicly on his intentions, the speculation within Fine Gael is he will publicly support the Minister for Housing at a pivotal time during the campaign.

“Simon will back Simon,’’ said a party source. “They will wait for the right time so that it can have maximum impact.’’

Mr Harris’s support would be a boost for the Coveney campaign, given the Minister for Health, who is 30, is seen as a rising star and very much representative of the party’s future.

The leadership contest, likely to get underway early next month after Taoiseach Enda Kenny announces he is stepping down, is looking increasingly likely to be a two-person battle between Mr Coveney and Minister for Social Protection Leo Varadkar.

A deal

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald and Minister for Education Richard Bruton have yet to publicly declare their intentions, while Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe has ruled himself out.

Some Ministers will look to preserving their places in Cabinet and may not get involved until well into the leadership campaign.

Mr Donohoe may well be the next minister for finance if, as expected, current Minister Michael Noonan stands down when Mr Kenny departs.

It is not clear whether Mr Donohoe will publicly support either candidate.

Although some supporters of Mr Coveney believe Mr Noonan’s public support should be sought, as part of a deal with him to remain as Minister for another year, party sources doubt he will get involved.

“As a former leader, I think he will want to remain aloof from the contest, as in the past,’’ said a party source.

“Also, after a long career, he will not want to be seen to be desperately trying to hang on to his Cabinet job.’’