Harris calls on Vatican to force religious orders to pay share of abuse money

Minister for Health Simon Harris has called on the Vatican and Irish church leaders to put pressure on religious orders to pay half the cost of compensating those abused in Catholic institutions.

Mr Harris said the congregations’ current contribution was “pathetic and paltry’’, adding that Irish religious leaders should tell them to pay up now.

“And I think that call should go all the way to the Vatican as well,’’ he added.

He said the Government would use “every legal tool’’ at its disposal in pursuing the matter.

A Comptroller and Auditor General report revealed last week religious orders have contributed just €192 million of the €1.5 billion the redress scheme cost to the end of 2015.

Responding, Minister for Education Richard Bruton said the orders had a “moral responsibility’’ to meet the 50:50 share-out of the cost involved.

Speaking on RTE’s The Week in Politics on Sunday, Mr Harris said he had heard religious leaders make points in recent days about the Tuam baby scandal, some of which were welcome.

“It is indefensible and extraordinarily disappointing that not one of those religious leaders, in this country or indeed abroad, have come out and called on the institutions to pay their contributions,’’ he added.

He said there was an agreement there would be a 50:50 share-out, but the Church had not stepped up to the plate.