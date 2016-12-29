Halligan admits ‘difficulties’ with Minister over jobs announcements

Minister of State John Halligan of the Independent Alliance has admitted he has had “difficulties” with Minister for Jobs Mary Mitchell O’Connor over job announcements in his constituency. Asked about reports of disputes with Ms O’Connor, Mr Halligan – whose role as Minister of State includes a number of departments including education, social protection and jobs – said: “The papers said I had difficulties with Mary Mitchell. I did.

“I had difficulties in the sense I felt announcements were being made in my constituency were not being made by me and I wasn’t informed of, which I thought was unfair. I felt some of the smaller announcements could have been made by me.”

He said one of big challenges in his portfolio was maintaining the school transport scheme, which is under review. Officials in the Department of Education have sought cuts to services and a reduction in the numbers using it. He said he has resisted such measures but admitted it will come under renewed focus in the new year.

The Minister is also seeking changes to the school curriculum to include research and innovation as a subject. He said Ireland was falling behind other countries in the area of science and must take measures to address it. It must be dealt with now or it could effect us in the long run.

“If I am there long enough, I would change the curriculum in schools and introduce research and development as a core science subject and dedicate at least three-quarters of an hour to it a week.”

Mr Halligan also claimed he would reconsider his position in Government if services were not expanded at University Hospital Waterford. He had sought 24/7 cardiac care to be introduced to the southeast when he agreed to support the Fine Gael-led Government. He insisted this was not a parochial deal for his constituency of Waterford but one that was essential for the region.

ADVERTISEMENT

However he acknowledged he faced an uphill battle to convince the Minister for Health Simon Harris of the necessity for such a move. “I believe if common costing, common sense and decency prevail, that will be delivered. If they do not deliver that, I could be in serious trouble. I would have to reconsider my position.

“If they do not deliver this, I will not lose my seat but Fine Gael will not have a seat in the constituency. There is no doubt in my mind about that. They have one now, they won’t have one after this. I am not going to be humiliated by anybody, whether it be Fine Gael or the Independent Alliance. I am my own person and if I am unhappy with either of them, I will go. I don’t have any allegiance to Fine Gael or the Independent Alliance. Why should I?”

Mr Halligan has been absent for a series of difficult votes in the Dáil due to Government business abroad. He insisted he had not been sent away by Fine Gael to avoid causing controversy.