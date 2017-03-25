Green Party aims to double number of Dáil seats in next election

The Green Party will argue at its national convention this weekend that its presence in the Irish political landscape will become increasingly vital to meet the huge environmental and political challenges ahead.

The party is also developing a long-term electoral strategy that aims to increase its number of councillors three-fold in the next local elections (to almost 40) and to double its number of TDs in the next Dáil from two to four.

The main topics of debate this weekend include rapid climate change, inequality, Brexit, the rise of the far-right in Europe, the migrant situation, and crises in housing and transport.

“All of these challenges have Green solutions and they are needed urgently if Ireland is to make the transition to a low-carbon economy in a fair and progressive way,” the party’s spokesman said.

The party conference opened on Friday night in Waterford with a guest lecture from Peter Wilcox, the former captain of the Greenpeace ship Rainbow Warrior.

He was in charge of the ship in 1985 when it was bombed by French secret agents while docked in New Zealand resulting in the death of two people.

The party’s Senator, Tramore-native Grace O’Sullivan was a crew member at the time but was on shore leave when the bombing occurred. Almost 200 members of the public bought tickets for Friday night’s talk.

At least 400 members are expected over the course of the weekend, which culminates with the leader’s address by party leader, Dublin Bay South TD Eamon Ryan, on Saturday evening.

Mr Ryan is one of two Green Party TDs in the Dáil after the party made a partial recovery in last year’s general election. It lost all of its six seats in 2011.

The spokesman pointed out that another sign of the party’s recovery was that its membership has surged over the past 12 months, with a one-third increase in new members bringing its total to 1,500 in both the North and South of the island. Its two Northern MLAs Stephen Agnew and Clare Bailey, will also attend the conference.

“The overall message that will be pressed is that action on the Green Party is needed in Irish politics more than ever,” said the spokesman.

“The convention will be a rallying call to members and supporters to take inspiration from the election of a Green president in Austria in Alexander Van Der Bellen, and the performance of the Dutch Greens in their recent election where they quadrupled their seats in parliament.

“The aim is to triple our number of councillors at the next local elections, and win 4 TD seats come the next general election cycle.”