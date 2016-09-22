Government to announce plans for 1,000 rapid housing units

The Government will commit on Thursday to having more than 1,000 rapid housing units for homeless families in place or under construction by the end of next year.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney will announce details of the measures, which are aimed at ending the practice of homeless families living in emergency accommodation such as hotels or bed and breakfasts.

He is to set out plans to have 327 units under construction or completed by the end of this year, a further 200 in place early next year and 500 additional sites identified by the end of 2017.

The Government has been under significant pressure to address the issue of homelessness and housing shortages.

The announcement comes after figures showed the number of people sleeping on the streets has reached a new high.

The Simon Community counted 168 people sleeping on the streets on Monday night.

A further 60 were sleeping on the floor of the Merchants Quay Ireland night cafe.

Mr Coveney described the figures as “shocking” and said finding a solution to the homeless crisis was like “trying to empty a bath of water while the taps are running full on”.

Support services

Minister for Health Simon Harris is set to announce an additional €2 million for 2016 for support services for homeless people.

It is understood Mr Harris will commit to trebling that to €6 million next year to ensure individuals can access primary care, addiction and mental health services.

The Government is also to commit to allocating every child who leaves the care of the State a dedicated social worker.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone plans to instruct housing bodies to find accommodation for this purpose.

It is understood that Túsla, the child and family agency, has been instructed by the Minister to take on extra responsibilities in this regard.