Government reacts to Italy vote: ‘This is not Brexit’

The Government has this morning played down the implications of the Italian referendum result, which saw the prime minister Matteo Renzi resign after a raft of constitutional reforms were decisively rejected by voters yesterday.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Charlie Flanagan firmly rejected any comparisons with the Brexit referendum in Britain, and stressed the domestic character of the vote.

“I don’t see any comparisons with Brexit,” he said. “This wasn’t about the EU, it wasn’t about the euro.”

Mr Flanagan pointed to the relatively muted response of the financial markets this morning to the referendum result, which was not unexpected. He said that the immediate consequences would be domestic, with international and European consequences taking longer to play out.

“To equate this with Brexit or Trump is misleading,” says another senior Government source.

The Italian result will be top of the agenda for EU foreign ministers when they meet in Brussels next Monday, and later in the week when heads of government meet for a regular European Council meeting.

EU finance ministers are meeting in Brussels today, and Eurozone finance ministers will meet this evening.

The situation in Italy will add another layer of concern for European leaders as they prepare for the beginning of formal negotiations with the British Government, likely in the spring. With elections now likely – though the Italian President Sergio Mattarella is likely to call for an interim government in the meantime – European leaders will now be looking past Mr Renzi to the potential next administration. The three main opposition groupings in Italy – the Five Star Movement, the Northern League and Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia – are all anti-EU and anti-EU to a greater or lesser degree.

Initial concern about the fallout, however, will be economic and financial more than political, as markets eye the troubled Italian banking sector for signs of further weakness.

The Irish Government will be sorry to see the departure of Mr Renzi, though some Government sources suggested that he may stay in a caretaker capacity for a period. The Italian prime minister has been on the same side of the argument as the Irish in debates on whether the European fiscal rules should be relaxed in order to enable public investment in infrastructure – a campaign that was bearing fruit.

The Italians had also been supportive of Ireland’s view that the eventual Brexit deal must include special provision for the North, a point acknowledged by the foreign minister Paulo Gentiloni when he visited Dublin in the summer.

However, some Government sources say that Mr Renzi is no longer the force he was at European level, as the pace of reforms slowed and his administration became bogged down in domestic issues. His record of delivery, says one senior official in Dublin, hardly matches the hopes invested in him as a new type of Italian leader when he came to office.