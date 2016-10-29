Government offers money to gardaí for unpaid hours

The Government is offering to pay members of An Garda Síochána extra money for periods of time before their shifts begin under measures designed to avert an unprecedented strike next week.

It is understood the offer centres on payment for a 15-minute period spent “on parade”, which is a largely historical practice of preparing for a new shift.

It was not clear last night if the payment would be for work that was already done and unpaid, or for extra work that would have be carried out. Sources said no payments would be made where no work was done.

A move to introduce pay for previously unpaid hours will be watched carefully by other public sector unions who may push for similar treatment for their own members.

Government figures are adamant that any deal for gardaí will be within the confines of the existing Lansdowne Road Agreement on public sector pay, which 20 other unions are signed up to.

It is understood an offer is being considered that would boost the pay for recently recruited gardaí, as well as increasing the hourly rate – and potentially overtime payments – for all members of the force.

Rent allowance

At the centre of the offer being discussed in recent days is the reintroduction of a €4,000 payment, the equivalent of a rent allowance, for recently recruited gardaí.

This payment would be converted into core pay for the gardaí concerned but it would also have the knock-on effect of increasing hourly rates and potentially increase overtime payments.

The possibility of money for previously unpaid hours was introduced as a new element in the talks in recent days.

Unpaid additional hours were introduced across the public service as part of productivity measures contained in agreements between unions and government after the economic crash.

Nurses are due to begin a campaign next month against the extra 1½ hours they work without pay every week.

ADVERTISEMENT

Talks aimed at resolving the garda pay dispute are now being facilitated by the Workplace Relations Commission.