Government handling of Garda controversy like a WWII film, TD says

Fianna Fáil spokesman Jim O’Callaghan has declined to state whether he has confidence in Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald.

Speaking on The Irish Times Inside Politics podcast, Mr O’Callaghan strongly criticised Ms Fitzgerald for her role in the latest Garda controversy.

Asked if the Tánaiste retains his confidence, the Dublin Bay South TD said: “The Government, in respect of this, reminds me of a Second World War film where people are hiding behind the floorboards, remaining quiet and hoping they won’t be spotted by the German soldiers.

“The Government did that over the weekend, since last Thursday, they just remained silent on this issue. It is not good enough. It is our job to hold them accountable.

“I think it is really unsatisfactory that a Minister for Justice is told that there is wrongful convictions in our court system and she is prepare to let that sit foe nine months.”

Inside Politics Podcast

Ms Fitzgerald has insisted she was unaware of the scale of the wrongful convictions and exaggeration of breathalyser tests until it was announced at a press conference last week.

Ms Fitzgerald was informed by An Garda Síochána in June 2016 that an internal audit was to be initiated.

Mr O’Callaghan said the Tánaiste should have acted at that point and informed those who had been wrongly convicted.

He said a judicial review must now be launched to quash the convictions.

He stressed this has damaged the relationship between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael.

Mr O’Callaghan believes his party should have been made aware of the internal audit.

Garda Commissioner Noirín O’Sullivan is to appear before the Oireachtas committee on justice on Thursday.

There is significant pressure on Ms O’Sullivan to give a broad outline as to how the latest controversies occurred.

Mr O’Callaghan said he cannot express confidence in the Commissioner but said the problems that the force faces will remain if Ms O’Sullivan leaves her position.