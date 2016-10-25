Government considers counter-motion to Eighth Amendment Bill

The Government is discussing a proposed counter motion to an Anti Austerity Alliance-People Before Profit Bill to repeal the Eighth Amendment.

Meanwhile, Minister for Health Simon Harris is understood to have reached agreement with his Independent Alliance colleagues, which would allow the Cabinet reach a collective decision. The Bill brought forward by AAA-PBP TD Ruth Coppinger proposes a referendum to repeal the Eighth Amendment to the Constitution, which, as article 40.3.3, underpins Ireland’s strict ban on abortion.

The agreement will allow the Bill to be debated in the House but will propose it cannot pass second stage due to the establishment of the Citizens’ Assembly.

The Government will make a statement later on Tuesday outlining further commitments to ensuring the issue is being dealt with speedily.

The special Oireachtas committee examining the recommendations of the assembly will be asked to report back within six months.

Minister for Children Katherine Zappone, who last week said she planned to oppose the motion, said on Tuesday she hoped the Citizens’ Assembly’s examination of the amendment would be done “as quickly as possible” and that the Government would come to a collective decision on the Bill.

Ms Zappone is in favour of repealing the Eighth Amendment but last week told supporters in her Dublin South West constituencey the best approach was to allow the assembly do its work and make recommendations.

“My own concerns have to do with ensuring that the process of the Citizens’ Assembly that we’ve set in place, in order to move towards what I hope is a referendum to repeal the Eighth, that that will be done as soon and as quickly as possible,” said Ms Zappone.

She said the Oireachtas must be ready to receive and deal with the recommendations of the Citizens’ Assembly report “in as swift a manner as possible”.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney defended Ms Zappone for her decision not to support the AAA-PBP Bill.

He told Newstalk Breakfast that Ms Zappone’s position had been misrepresented.

“The Government has a clear view how to deal with this and it’s through the Citizens’ Assembly. She supports this,” he said.

“This Bill is short-circuiting the process. There is an agreed approach. The Citizens’ Assembly is under way; it is going to bring proposals and recommendations.”

Mr Coveney said people were playing politics with a very sensitive issue.

“We are in the middle of the process. Opposition parties are trying to split the Government. It is sad that they’re using a difficult issue for political purposes.”

The Private Members’ Bill will be debated in the Dáil today.

Time and space

Minister of State Denis Naughten on Tuesday said the Citizens’ Assembly should be given time and space to examine the issue of abortion.

The Independent TD told radio station Midlands 103 that he expects a united front from the Cabinet.

Speaking ahead of the Dáil debate, Mr Naughten said the Cabinet had taken a decision before the summer and that the Citizens’ Assembly had been established.

“It is important that the Cabinet is seen to support that decision,” he said.

Speaking ahead of Tuesday’s cabinet meeting, Ms Zappone also said she hoped to gain approval for her policy proposals in relation to childcare support.

“I need this today so that we can begin to prepare heads of bill to implement the scheme by September 2017,” said Ms Zappone. “I am aware of the fact that the scheme has generated a lot of public debate. I welcome the acknowledgement that it is a breakthrough.”

Ms Zappone said her department was aware of the criticisms around her proposed policies and said the childcare scheme would be “tweaked” as they move forward.

“We are putting it out for a consultation but the main aspects will be the same as what we announced on budget day.”