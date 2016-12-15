Government and Fianna Fáil in dispute over rent strategy

The Government and Fianna Fáil were last night engaged in a high stakes dispute over Minister for Housing Simon Coveney’s rent control plans.

Mr Coveney and his Fianna Fáil counterpart, Barry Cowen, held talks to try to solve a dispute over proposed rent controls for Dublin and Cork.

Mr Coveney has dug in on his rent strategy against Fianna Fáil opposition to aspects of it. The Government needs Fianna Fáil to either abstain or support the measures to pass them through the Dáil. Government sources said the ball was in Fianna Fáil’s court and expressed hope that their plan would be allowed pass largely intact, albeit with some alterations.

Some sources said it was clear Fine Gael was not budging from the core elements of the plan.

Highly critical

Fianna Fáil sources were, however, highly critical of how Mr Coveney had handled the issue and said no decision had been made. “It is no way to do business,” said a senior Fianna Fáil source. Emphasising the Government’s hardline stance, Taoiseach Enda Kenny told Fine Gael TDs and Senators the rental plan will be withdrawn in its entirety if Fianna Fáil does not support it.

Mr Coveney is insisting he will not make any substantial changes to his strategy and is seen by Fine Gael TDs as having staked his political reputation in refusing to bow to Fianna Fáil pressure. Mr Coveney’s “rent predictability” plan sets out proposals for so-called “rent pressure zones” and imposing limitations on the level of rent increases allowable on residential properties in these zones. The designation will apply for three years and would mean landlords can only increase rents by 4 per cent a year in that period. Mr Coveney says a lower rate would fail to stimulate housing supply.

Note of caution

The ESRI has, meanwhile, sounded a note of caution on the rental strategy, suggesting greater “rent certainty” could negatively affect supply, especially from small investors.

“We need rental supply across the board, and the danger of bringing in measures like rent certainty is that it can have a negative impact on supply,” the institute’s Kieran McQuinn said.

Fianna Fáil has objected to the 4 per cent rent cap, saying it favours a 2 per cent threshold. It is also concerned that the scheme will initially be confined to just Dublin and Cork city and wants it extended to Galway, Limerick, Waterford and commuter areas outside the capital. Under Mr Coveney’s plan, all local electoral areas in the country will be assessed from next March to see if they qualify for rent caps. He has offered to bring this forward to February as a compromise to Fianna Fáil and it is understood this was under consideration.

The Dáil is scheduled to take the legislation giving effect to the rental plan today and Mr Coveney wants it passed by tonight. Fianna Fáil sources accused Fine Gael of “banging the table” at their party meeting, while Fine Gael accused Fianna Fáil of playing politics with the rental issue.

“If we said 6 per cent, they would have asked for 4,” said a Government source.