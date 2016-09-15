Gerry Adams tells Sinn Féin supporters to show ‘best behaviour’ online

Sinn Féin leader Gerry Adams has urged his party members not to engage in cyber-bullying.

Speaking at his party’s away day in Co Meath, Mr Adams said he had been subjected to online abuse himself.

The party leader said some of the comments were “really, really gross” .

He said: “I myself have never made an issue over this. I simply just block the people. But I myself have been subjected to it on many, many occasions.”

Mr Adams was speaking at the start of his party’s pre-Dáil think-in. Members are to hear from a Twitter executive on the issue of cyber bullying.

The party leader said he was clear members or supporters of Sinn Féin should not engage in any such abuse.

Mr Adams, an enthusaistic user of Twitter on which he has 120,000 followers, said: “We’re very, very resolute about this. No one representing Sinn Féin should be engaged in anything other than the very, very best of behaviour in whatever form of dialogue, or debate, or argument they’re involved in, but particularly in terms of social media.

“Because a lot of people’s heads were down when they were on the receiving end of it.”

The party is also to discuss the issue of Brexit, the party’s 10-year plan, the forthcoming Dáil term and the proposed investigation into the National Asset Management Agency (Nama).

Mr Adams said his party had raise d the issue 34 times in the Dáil to the Taoiseach.

He said: “ I have spoken to the Taoiseach directly on this issue. I spoke three or four times to the Fianna Fail leader on this, I actually wrote to the Fianna Fail leader on the issue and he didn’t even bother to answer me.

“They voted against a commission of investigation. They have provided political cover for the robbing of citizens by those who are involved in improper transactions within Nama.”

Sinn Féin has continuously called for a commission to be established.