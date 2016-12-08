Gerry Adams’s account of death of Brian Stack dismissed by Brendan Howlin

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin has said Sinn Féin cannot become a fully parliamentary party while leader Gerry Adams refuses to pass on information on IRA crimes.

In a response to Mr Adams’s Dáil statement on his engagement with Austin Stack and his family in their efforts to find out who killed his father, senior prison officer Brian Stack, Mr Howlin dismissed the account given by the Sinn Féin leader.

“With the reality of his grim past, he quite often tries to blow smoke and present himself as a victim,” said Mr Howlin. “Those of us who have met with the Stack family believe them. They are quite entitled to be told the truth.

“It’s quite clear that Gerry Adams knows the identity of the IRA commander who he tasked with investigating the facts surrounding the murder of Brian Stack. I believe he knows the identity of the murderer and he should bring that to the attention of the Garda Síochána.

Mr Howlin said Mr Adams was the leader of a significant party in Dáil Éireann.

“He now has an obligation to tell the full facts he knows in relation to this murder,” he said.