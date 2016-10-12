Garda Commissioner: It may be time to establish ‘independent entity’ for whistleblowers

Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has said it may be time to consider establishing an “independent entity” where whistleblowing issues can be dealt with.

Appearing in front of the Oireachtas Committee on Justice, Ms O’Sullivan said, “Perhaps it is time for consideration to be given to some type of an independent entity where all of these issues go to and that people can have some reassurance that there is somebody independently looking at these matters, and then we make sure that the internal structures are there to strengthen and support individual needs.”

Ms O’Sullivan is appearing before the committee just days after a senior judge was appointed to investigate allegations of intimidation and harassment of garda whistleblowers.

Claims have been made in protected disclosures to the Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald alleging that senior gardaí were instructed by management to undermine the professional and personal reputations of Garda whistleblowers, including Sergeant Maurice McCabe.

One of the disclosures was made by Supt Dave Taylor, the former head of the Garda press office. He has said he was part of the campaign, but has insisted he was acting on orders.

Ms O’Sullivan gave a robust defence of how the force deals with whistleblowers and protected disclosures, telling the committee, “From the outset, I have always made it clear that any employee has not only the right but the entitlement to come forward to raise any issue of concern, or any matters that they wish to bring to our attention.

“I’ve also said that sometimes when people raise issues they may not always be right, but they must be listened to, and they must have the confidence that all of their issues will be addressed.”

Regarding the whistleblowers, Ms O’Sullivan said she was aware of the public commentary in relation to those involved, but is not in a position to discuss individual cases.

Independents 4 Change TD Clare Daly, alluding to a claim by Ms O’Sullivan that the Garda Commissioner is not privy to individual actions that may have been taken to prompt claims of harassment within the force towards whistleblowers, asked: “Is that statement not contradicted by the fact that counsel for one of the whistleblowers wrote to you 14 times over a two-year period outlining a litany of direct experiences he had in terms of surveillance, intimidation and all the rest of it?”

Ms O’Sullivan replied that she cannot talk about individual cases, but she confirmed that the number of protected disclosures the Garda has received are “in the single figures”.

Regarding accusations that whistleblowers are given a difficult time within the force, Ms O’Sullivan said: “I am certainly not privy to... nor do I condone any such action against any individual, let that be a protected disclosure or any employee or individual.”

She added that some whistleblowers have made a “very valuable contribution” to the force by raising their concerns.

Speaking prior to Ms O’Sullivan’s appearance, Ms Fitzgerald said the retired judge examining two garda whistleblower claims will not have the power to demand telephone records.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Morning Ireland, Ms Fitzgerald said that whatever Mr Justice Iarfhlaith O’Neill requests, he should get, but said that he does not have the power to compel the production of any evidence.

Mr Justice O’Neill, a retired High Court judge, was last week appointed to examine two new protected disclosures made to Ms Fitzgerald alleging a smear campaign against garda whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Ms Fitzgerald told RTÉ that an Garda Síochána have said they will cooperate with Mr Justice O’Neill’s inquiry and that he might suggest a statutory inquiry is required which would have the power to compel the production of phone records.