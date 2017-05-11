Garda commissioner accused of misleading Public Accounts Committee

The Garda Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan has been accused of being dishonest and misleading the Public Accounts Committee.

The chairman of the committee, Seán Fleming, made the charge at the committee after raising concerns about financial accounts signed by the Garda Commissioner in March 2016.

Mr Fleming said a paragraph acknowledging the internal audit into the Garda college in Templemore was included six months after the accounts were signed. The chairman said this was dishonest and an attempt by the Commissioner to mislead.

The Comptroller and Auditor General, Seamus McCarthy, said he had asked An Garda Síochána to make reference to the concerns at Templemore college in the signed accounts.

Mr McCarthy insisted he did not ask Ms O’Sullivan to re-sign the documents.

Mary Lou McDonald of Sinn Féin and Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy said it raised concerns that needed to be addressed by the Commissioner.

The committee also discussed inviting former Garda commissioners to give evidence about their knowledge of the financial concerns.

Fianna Fáil TD Marc MacSharry also raised the possibility of asking senior civilians from the force before them without the presence of the Commissioner.

The committee met on Thursday morning to discuss the 122-page report sent by the head of human resources, John Barrett, to the members.

The dossier by Mr Barrett alleges senior gardaí were aware for decades of the practices and protected them from scrutiny.

The committee agreed to compile a list of potential witnesses for next week’s meeting.