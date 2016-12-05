Gardaí accept Labour Court deal to increase pay

Rank-and-file gardaí have voted to accept a Labour Court deal to increase their pay, thus withdrawing the threat of effective strikes by members of the force.

The Garda Representative Association on Monday announced that the deal, which was also accepted by the Government, had passed with 75 per cent of members voting in favour. There was a 69 per cent turnout.

The counting of GRA ballots began on Monday afternoon and concluded around 4pm. While it had been expected that the Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) would accept the deal, there were question marks over the GRA.

A statement from the GRA on Monday evening said: “Members of the Garda Representative Association voted to accept the terms offered by the Labour Court Recommendation of 3rd November, 2016. The ballot result was announced on 5th December, 2016.

“The vote was recorded 75.2 per cent ‘Yes’ against 24.8 per cent ‘No’. Turnout was 69 per cent of members of Garda rank entitled to register their preference in this ballot.

“The Central Executive Committee will meet tomorrow 6th December, 2016, at 11am to discuss the implications of this outcome.”

The result will be met with relief in Government circles, as well as in Fianna Fáil, whose support is required to keep the Government in office.

Sources in Government and in Fianna Fáil believed that, had the GRA rejected the deal, they would be left with no option but to face down any further threatened strikes.

The Labour Court issued a recommendation last month that a €50 million increase in Garda pay be introduced next year to resolve the row between gardaí and the Government.

The 10,500 rank-and-file gardaí in the GRA and more than 2,000 sergeants and inspectors in the AGSI were set to begin a 24-hour withdrawal of service, a strike in all but name, at 7am on Friday, November 4th.

That was intended to be the first of four such strike days on each Friday in November.

However, the first of the four days of action was called off less than eight hours before it was set to commence.

Instead the GRA and the AGSI agreed to put a recommendation made by the Labour Court to their members and to abandon the strike plans and allow the voting process to run its course.

The Labour Court deal led to claims from numerous public sector unions that their pay should be restored to pre-economic crisis levels at a much faster pace than had been envisaged by the Government.

‘Hard-earned reputation’

The outcome of the ballot was welcomed by Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald. “No-one, be it the Government, gardaí themselves or the public, wanted to see industrial action that would have damaged the hard-earned reputation of An Garda Síochána, ” Ms Fitzgerald said.

“The independent recommendation of the Labour Court sought to address the concerns that have been articulated by the representative bodies in relation to their pay and conditions, the pay and conditions of new recruits, and their access to the statutory dispute resolution bodies.

“The outcome is one which is in the best interests of An Garda Síochána and the community they serve so well.

“My department and I now look forward to working with the GRA towards progressing access to the statutory resolution bodies and their engagement with the Public Service Pay Commission.

“I want to thank all involved in the negotiations that resulted in today’s outcome.”