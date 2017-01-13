Full list of candidates and election agents referred to gardaí by Sipo

On November 25th, 2016, the Standards in Public Office Commission (Sipo) sent 66 files to Garda Headquarters concerning the candidates who had failed to return the required statutory documentation in relation to last year’s Seanad and Dáil elections.

These referrals include candidates/election agents (EAs) who failed to return donation statements, certificates of monetary donations, statutory declarations, statements from a financial institution, or election expenses statements.

The first list shows the 23 people who failed to provide any documentation to the commission and were referred to the gardaí.

No documentation provided

Bullman, Paddy – Non Party, Cork East

Cannon, Ross – Non Party, Cork East

DeBrun, Marcus – Non Party, Dublin Fingal

Dillon, Michael – Non Party, Tipperary

Dwyer, Michael (EA for Patrick Manning) – Non Party, Carlow/Kilkenny

Horgan, John (EA for Ross Cannon) – Non Party, Cork East

Hourihane, Elizabeth – Non Party, Cork South Central

Keohane, Ger – Non Party, Cork North Central

Kiely, Thomas – Non Party, Cork North Central

MacStiofain, Alan – Non Party, Dublin Bay South

Manning, Patrick – Non Party, Carlow/Kilkenny

McAdam, Seamus (EA for James Mee) – Non Party, Cavan/Monaghan

Mee, James – Non Party, Cavan/Monaghan

Na hEaladh, Greim (EA for Niamh O’Brien) – Fís Nua, Clare

Ó Cadhla, Diarmaid – Non Party, Cork South Central

Ó Conaráin, Proinsias – Non Party, Dublin Bay North

O’Brien, Niamh – Fís Nua, Clare

O’Connell, Fergal – Non Party, Dublin Fingal

Riordan, Denis – Non Party, Limerick City

Smith, Emmet – Non Party, Cavan/Monaghan

Full list of candidates referred to gardaí (p.9-p.12)

Summerville-Molloy, Joan – Non Party, Dublin South West

Sweeney, Bernard – Non Party, Sligo Leitrim

Tyrrell, Sarah – Renua Ireland, Meath East

The second list shows the 43 people who failed to provide the required documentation listed or have not provided clarification or further details as requested by the commission and were referred to the gardaí.

Incomplete documentation

Leslie, Antonia (EA for Aoife O’Connell) – Direct Democracy Ireland, Cavan/Monaghan

Beirne, Michael – Non Party, Kildare North

Connor, Anthony – Direct Democracy Ireland, Louth

Deegan, Liam (EA for Michael McDermott) – Direct Democracy Ireland, Cavan/Monaghan

Duffy, Francis Noel – The Green Party, Dublin South West

Fitzgerald, Shane – Renua Ireland, Kildare North

Gilroy, Ben – Direct Democracy Ireland, Meath East

Greene, Patrick – Direct Democracy Ireland, Louth

Griffin, Shirley – Non Party, Cork North West

Hayes, Desmond J – Non Party, Limerick City

Healy, Christopher – Direct Democracy Ireland, Dublin Mid-West

Heffernan, James – The Social Democrats, Limerick County

Hunt, Carol – Non Party, Dún Laoghaire

Jackson, Donal – Non Party, Longford/Westmeath

Jordan, Peter – Non Party, Mayo

Kenneally, Ciarán – Renua Ireland, Cork South Central

Killian, Nicholas (EA for Sharon Keogan) – Non Party, Meath East

McDermott, Michael – Direct Democracy Ireland, Cavan/Monaghan

McDonagh, Seamus – The Workers’ Party, Meath East

McElhinney, George (EA for Tracey McElhinney) – The Labour Party, Meath West

McElhinney, Tracey – The Labour Party, Meath West

McGarvey, Ian – Non Party, Donegal

Miller, James – Non Party, Longford/Westmeath

Mohally, Michael – Non Party, Cork South Central

Molloy, Gerry – Renua Ireland, Dublin Fingal

Mooney, Michael – Non Party, Donegal

Moore, Sinead – The Green Party, Laois

Murray, Gabriel (EA for Noel Walsh) – Non Party, Carlow/Kilkenny

Ó Céadaigh, Cón (EA for Charlie Keddy) – Non Party, Wicklow

O’Boyle, Gerry – Non Party, Mayo

O’Connell, Aoife – Direct Democracy Ireland, Cavan/Monaghan

O’Connell, Louis (EA for Brendan Griffin, Jimmy Deenihan and Grace O’Donnell) – Fine Gael, Kerry (Queries on EES claims for all three candidates and request for outstanding invoices for Griffin and Deenihan)

O’Gorman, John – Non Party, Limerick County

O’Neill, Damien – Non Party, Dublin Bay North

O’Hora, Leslie V – The Green Party, Sligo/Leitrim

Powell, Gillian – Non Party, Cork South West

Reilly, James – Fine Gael, Dublin Fingal

Ryan-Freehan, Teresa – Non Party, Offaly

Sheridan, Seamus – Non Party, Galway West

Smyth, Mary – Non Party, Cavan Monaghan

Tierney, Eoin – Non Party, Dublin Bay South

Timmons, Francis – Non Party, Dublin Mid-West

Whitehead, Raymond – Direct Democracy Ireland, Dún Laoghaire