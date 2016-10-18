Free vote on abortion repeal bill ‘still under discussion’

The Independent Alliance says it has not reached an agreement with the Government on how it will vote on a motion to repeal the Eighth Amendment prohibiting abortion in the state.

The Dáil will next week debate a motion from the Anti-Austerity Alliance calling on the Government to hold a referendum to remove the eighth amendment from the Constitution.

It had been reported the Alliance had agreed to support the Government and would vote against the motion.

However a spokeswoman for the five TDs in the Alliance said no agreement had been made.

She said discussions were still ongoing on the matter.

The motion is likely to create further tensions in Government.

Minster for Children Katherine Zappone has already confirmed she will vote against the motion.

The Alliance secured a free vote on a similar motion in the Dáil earlier this year.

Three Cabinet Ministers Shane Ross, John Halligan and Finian McGrath voted in favour of allowing for abortions in the cases of fatal foetal abnormalities.

The Bill, introduced by Independents 4 Change TD Mick Wallace, was defeated in the Dáil, however, by 95 votes to 45.

Ms Zappone voted with Fine Gael on the issue, while Fianna Fáil allowed an open vote and five of its TDs voted in favour of the Bill.