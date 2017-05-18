Frances Fitzgerald says she will not run for Fine Gael leadership

Who’s supporting who? check our Fine Gael leadership tracker

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has said she will not be a candidate in the Fine Gael leadership race.

In a statement, Ms Fitzgerald said she had seriously considered a run but decided against it.

The announcement comes ahead of the launch of Simon Coveney’s campaign this morning while Leo Campaign will launch his on Saturday morning. Minister for Education Richard Bruton was expected to make a statement on his intentions at noon.

“I have been touched by the encouragement and support I have received,” Ms Fitzgerald said. “But I have decided that entering the contest is not the right decision for me. I look forward to the campaign and the bright future ahead for Fine Gael.”

“Yesterday, the Taoiseach announced his retirement as leader of Fine Gael,” she added. “His work on behalf of the country and our party has been immense and extraordinary. He strove for the best in a way that was tireless, relentless, enthusiastic and compassionate.

“His zest for what he does has no equal. His belief in Ireland is phenomenal and it did the country a great service. There was also kindness and support for colleagues and it has been a privilege and honour to serve at his side. I wish Enda and his family all the best for the future. I have seriously considered contesting the leadership election which is now in the Fine Gael party.

Speaking at an event in Dublin, Taoiseach Enda Kenny said he had no regrets about his decision. He made his announcement at a meeting of the Fine Gael parliamentary party in Dublin on Wednesday after weeks of speculation.

Mr Kenny said he would continue to conduct the work of Government while the contest was under way.