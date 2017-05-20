Frances Fitzgerald publicly backs Varadkar for FG leadership

Tánaiste Frances Fitzgerald has expressed her support for Leo Varadkar as the Minister for Social Protection took a near unassailable lead in the Fine Gael leadership race.

She said he had blazed a trail in politics since he joined Young Fine Gael at 18.

Mr Varadkar now has the support of eight Cabinet Ministers.

Mr Varadkar said he wanted the contest to continue. He said he wanted to go to the councillors and members and sell his message.

Minister of State at the Department of Health Catherine Byrne and Minister of State for Rural Affairs Michael Ring also declared for Mr Varadkar on Saturday.

Mr Ring said the Minister for Social Protection was the right man at the right time.

The Mayo TD insisted he would be a great leader of Fine Gael and a great taoiseach.

Mr Ring paid tribute to Taoiseach Enda Kenny for his role in rescuing the country.

Earlier, one of Simon Coveney’s main supporters in the leadership contest criticised how some of her “choirboy” colleagues went about supporting Mr Varadkar.

At an event in Clare on Friday night, Dublin Bay South TD Kate O’Connell, asked party members to be sure that their voices would be heard.

She described the people lining up to support Mr Varadkar as “boys that are singing for their supper”.

“I am very disappointed at the last few days. At the choreographed, co-ordinated choirboys that came out,” she said. “Boys that are singing for their supper.

“You want to be heard as members, the process the way it is turning at the minute, your voices will not be heard.”

Mr Varadkar refused to respond to Ms O’Connell’s comments.

Meanwhile, a supporter of Mr Coveney said the past 24 hours had been spent taking the team back from the brink.

Advocates for the Minister for Housing believe a contest should be held and the views of members and councillors should be heard. “Not one vote is cast and we have a lot to say – ideas and plans to change Ireland for the better,” the supporter said. “And if this election is about more than being Fine Gael leader but also about being taoiseach then surely the people have a right to hear and scrutinise those ideas.”

Mr Varadkar now has the support of 45 members of the parliamentary party of TDs, Senators and MEPs, while Mr Coveney has the support of 20. The electoral college system of voting in Fine Gael gives 65 per cent of the voting rights to the parliamentary party, 25 per cent to the membership of 25,000 people and 10 per cent to councillors.

Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd tweeted a picture ahead of Mr Varadkar’s launch showing that he had signed Mr Varadkar’s nomination papers.

Mr Coveney told The Irish Times on Friday night that he would not be withdrawing from the contest, though some of his supporters privately believe he should consider pulling out.

Ms O’Connell said she was not surprised at how the opening stages of the campaign had gone because of her experiences of sharing a constituency with Eoghan Murphy, Mr Varadkar’s campaign manager.

“I have watched the campaign manager of the other side for a long time as a member of Dublin Bay South. And I know the form and I am not shocked at what has happened over the past 48 hours,” she said.

She also said some Fine Gael TDs and senators were “afraid of their jaysus of what is ahead of them.”

“We need a Fine Gael leader that puts manners on the Cowens and puts manners on the Martins who destroyed the dignity of this country,” she said, and mentioned a “brigade that is infiltrating Fine Gael that believes in giving nothing back”.