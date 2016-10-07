Fr Eoghan Haughey, brother of former taoiseach, dies aged 82

The death has taken place of Fr Eoghan Haughey, the young brother of the late taoiseach and Fianna Fáíl leader Charles J Haughey.

Fr Haughey was a member of the Oblate order and died in the community’s House of Retreat in Inchicore Friday morning, aged 82.

He was the last of his siblings to die and is survived by two sisters-in law, including Charles Haughey’s widow Maureen, as well as nieces, nephews and grand-nieces and grand-nephews.

He gave the homily at the funerals of his family members who pre-deceased him, including at the Requiem Mass for Charles J Haughey in 2006.

Speaking then of the controversies and scandal that beset his brother in his final years, he said: “He came through it all without bitterness or anger. In all those 30 or 40 years of public life, when so much that was hostile was written or said about him, he never once retaliated in kind. Never a word in his own defence.”

Fr Haughey’s remains will be in repose at the House of Retreat, Tyrconnell Road from 2pm to 5pm on Sunday. The funeral Mass will be held on Monday at 11.30am in the Church of Mary Immaculate (Oblates) Inchicore, followed by burial in the Community Cemetery.