Foyle: SDLP shell-shocked as Elisha McCallion wins for Sinn Féin

Elisha McCallion has won the Foyle seat has become the first Sinn Féin MP to sit in Derry in almost 100 years.

She is also the city’s first woman MP.

Ms McCallion wiped out the sitting MP Mark Durkan’s majority of more than 6,000 votes to take the seat by a margin of 229, with a total of 18,256 votes.

In her acceptance speech, she paid tribute to the former deputy first minister Martin McGuinness, who died in March.

Watched by Mr McGuinness’s wife Bernie, she said, “we did this for you”.

Mr Durkan had held the seat, formerly an SDLP stronghold, since 2005, when the father of the party, John Hume, retired. “I cannot tell a lie and say it doesn’t hurt,” a clearly emotional Mr Durkan said.

He paid tribute to his family, saying that his defeat could not compare to the hurt felt by his wife Jackie, who lost her sister during the election campaign.

He also praised the “achievements and contributions” of Mr Hume and his wife Pat to the city of Derry, and said their record was in no way diminished by the result.

Previous Westminster elections

2010 – Mark Durkan (SDLP) defeated Sinn Féin’s Martina Anderson (16,922 votes to 12,098).

2015 – Mr Durkan beat Sinn Féin’s Gearóid Ó hEára (17,725 to 11,679).