Foster wants ‘sensible’ Brexit, says DUP ‘ready to dance’ with SF

Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Arlene Foster says she wants to see a “sensible” Brexit.

Speaking after meeting new Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Government Buildings on Friday, Ms Foster said: “We want to see a Brexit that works for everybody, not just in Northern Ireland but of course the Republic as well”.

Referring to the prospects of forming an Executive with Sinn Fein at Stormont she said: “It takes two to tango. We’re ready to dance”. Ms Foster said the meeting with Mr Varadkar was useful and pleasant.

“We know each other and we understand each other.”

Mr Varadkar will meet Sinn Féin representatives this afternoon to discuss restoring power-sharing at Stormont and the potential impact of Brexit.

The talks come in the context of a British government-imposed deadline of June 29th to reach a deal on power-sharing or see the re-introduction of direct rule from Westminister.

Separately, the DUP is negotiating with Conservatives on a deal which would allow Theresa May form a minority government. The DUP has said there is no deadline for the conclusion of these talks.

We told the British PM that her govt is in default of the Good Friday. It also needs to ensure that any arrangement with the DUP Is public pic.twitter.com/usdPwKPF8E — Gerry Adams (@GerryAdamsSF) June 15, 2017

The British government was due to begin Brexit talks with the EU on Monday.

Theresa May has told representatives from Northern Ireland’s parties that she will publish full details of any deal agreed with DUP to support a minority Conservative government.

The prime minister made the commitment during separate meetings at 10 Downing Street with the DUP, Sinn Féin, the SDLP, the Ulster Unionists and Alliance on Thursday.

Talks between the Conservatives and the DUP are reported to be progressing well, although it is likely to be early next week before an agreement is finalised. The government announced on Thursday, however, that the queen’s speech, which outlines its legislative agenda, will go ahead next Wednesday.

“Both parties are committed to strengthening the union, combating terrorism, delivering Brexit and delivering prosperity across the whole country. However, whilst talks are ongoing, it is important the government gets on with its business and we are confident there will be sufficient support across the House for passing the queen’s speech,” a Conservative source said.

Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams told the prime minister that a deal between the Conservatives and the DUP to prop up a minority government could be in violation of the Good Friday Agreement.

“We warned Mrs May that the pact between the Tories and the DUP has the potential to undermine past agreements and the re-establishment of the Executive. Any deal that undermines the Good Friday Agreement will be opposed by Sinn Féin and we would hope the Irish Government, ” he said after the meeting.

He told reporters Sinn Féin would support any additional monies going to the Northern Ireland executive as a result of a deal. However, “a little side bargain to keep Theresa May in power, a temporary little arrangement, won’t have any integrity”.

DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds said he emphasised to the prime minister that his party stood ready to form a new powersharing executive “without any preconditions or red lines”.

Negotiations between the Conservatives and the DUP are understood to be focused on measures to boost the economy in Northern Ireland, as well as proposals to drop some unpopular Conservative manifesto proposals.

Some Conservatives are unhappy about the prospect of a deal with the DUP, partly on account of the party’s social conservatism but also because any extra funds for Northern Ireland will prompt calls for equivalent transfers to other parts of the UK.

The British government confirmed on Thursday that formal Brexit negotiations will begin on schedule in Brussels next Monday. The first round of talks, led by Brexit secretary David Davis and EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier are expected to last three days.