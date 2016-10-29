Foster accuses Government of 'luring North investors away'

First Minister Arlene Foster has accused the Government of belittling the Northern Ireland economy and attempting to lure investors away from the North.

Ms Foster in her first keynote speech to her party conference as First Minister and DUP leader insisted that “Brexit means Brexit” and claimed Dublin was trying to exploit the UK EU referendum result to the disadvantage of Northern Ireland.

“The reality is that political instability in Dublin, and fears for their own future, are driving their decision-making at present as much as any concern about Northern Ireland,” Ms Foster told the conference in the La Mon Hotel in east Belfast on Saturday.

“And while they seek to take the views of people of Northern Ireland on the issue of Brexit at home, their representatives are sent out around the world to talk down our economy and to attempt to poach our investors,” she alleged.

“It is clear ... that the one place that a hard border does exist is in the mind of the Irish Government, ” she accused.

“Well, I don’t believe in a hard border and am happy to welcome shoppers looking for a bargain from across the border anytime they want to come,” added Ms Foster.

“And I am quite confident that the investment offer that will be available, both now and in the future, will mean our reputation as a place to invest will continue to grow.”

Notwithstanding that criticism Ms Foster added, “I am pleased that relations with the Irish Government are probably as good as they have been at any point in our history and I will continue to work with them where it is in the best interests of Northern Ireland to do so.”

Ms Foster also was adamant that the UK decision to withdraw from the EU would enhance the economic prospects for the North. “I respect those who believed that the United Kingdom’s best interests were served by remaining within the European Union, but I have no time for those who want to refight the referendum. That debate is over,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Rather than talking up the challenges, we should be looking towards the opportunity,” she added.

“Brexit represents the biggest economic opportunity for this country in decades. But the only way that we can ensure that Northern Ireland’s interests are best served is if we are united and determined.”

Ms Foster said that five simple principles would guide her during the Brexit negotiations. “Firstly, Brexit means Brexit. The whole of the United Kingdom leaves the EU,” she told delegates.

“Secondly, the economic and social benefits for Northern Ireland within the United Kingdom are far more important than our relationship with the EU,” she added.

“Thirdly, any deal must recognise the reality of our geography and of our history. Fourthly, we will work with whoever we need to - to get the best deal for Northern Ireland at home and abroad.

“And fifthly, whatever the outcome of the Brexit negotiations, it will not divert me from delivering on my plan to build a better Northern Ireland.”

Ms Foster said that the Brexit negotiations must not “divert and distract from the normal business of government, nor should it be used as a basis to reopen settled political agreements”.

The First Minister paid tribute to her predecessor Peter Robinson who helped see Northern Ireland and the party “through to better times” although she made no direct reference to her main partners in the Northern Executive, Martin McGuinness and Sinn Fein - apart from saying how and Mr McGuinness were dubbed “Marlene”.

She did say however that the Executive was “functioning better than at any stage since the restoration of devolution in 1999”.

Ms Foster said the “darkest moment” since she took over as DUP leader in December and as First Minister in January was the murder by the “New IRA” in March of prison officer Adrian Ismay. “We will not forget him nor will we allow those who murdered him to divert us from our course,” she said.

“The tragedy of Adrian’s death made me all the more determined to make sure that we put an end to paramilitary activity once and for all. I would like to see this happen voluntarily with people moving from conflict to peace, but whether the process is voluntary or involuntary, it must happen,” she continued.

“We have agreed to introduce new legislation to tackle the scourge of paramilitarism and organised crime during this Assembly term. And when needed, it will be used.

“Let me make it clear, there will be no hiding place for those who do not take the path to peace.”

Ms Foster also said she wanted to strike a deal on the past and for victims of the Troubles. “I want to see progress made but we will only sign up to arrangements on the past that are right for those who have suffered the most,” she said.

“We will not tolerate a situation where those who defended us during the Troubles are subjected to the brunt of scrutiny while the perpetrators watch on.”

Ms Foster told the conference that the “DUP is strong, the union is secure and Northern Ireland is moving forward with confidence”.