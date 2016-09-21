Former taoiseach Brian Cowen praises de Bréadún at book launch

A new book of reminiscences by former The Irish Times journalist Deaglán de Bréadún has been launched by former taoiseach Brian Cowen, who praised the veteran reporter’s commitment to accuracy.

Mr Cowen launched Cinnlínte: Saol an Iriseora – which translates into Headlines: The Life of the Journalist – at an event in the Hodges Figgis bookstore on Dawson Street in Dublin city centre on Tuesday evening.

The book is a collection of reminiscences in Irish which spans Mr de Bréadún’s career, which included working in the roles of political correspondent, foreign affairs correspondent, Northern editor and Irish language editor for The Irish Times.

The book includes a chapter on the day Mr Cowen resigned as leader of Fianna Fáil in January 2011, about which the former taoiseach said Mr de Bréadún gave a professional and accurate account. Mr Cowen also said Mr de Bréadún was someone who always checked his sources and strove for accuracy.