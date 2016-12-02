Former judge seeks extension on Garda whistleblower report

A former High Court judge examining the latest allegations made by Garda whistleblowers has asked for an extension of a week in which to complete his review.

Mr Justice Iarfhlaith O’Neill, a former judge of the High Court, was asked in October by Tánaiste and Minister for Justice Frances Fitzgerald to inquire into newly-disclosed allegations made by a number of Garda whistleblowers and report back to her within six weeks.

The report was due to be completed on Friday. However, a spokesman for the Tánaiste said today she had received a letter from Mr Justice O’Neill seeking a further extension of time in which to complete his review.

“He has indicated to the Tánaiste that he is confident that he will be in a position to submit his report not later than December 9th,” said the spokesman.

The subject of the inquiry is understood to be allegations there was an orchestrated campaign, directed by senior officers, to discredit whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe, involving an alleged whispering campaign.

Ms Fitzgerald she received correspondence under the Protected Disclosures Act from two Garda members during October.

Under the legislation, she was prevented from saying anything that might lead to identifying the gardaí making the disclosures.

After consulting with the Attorney General she announced the six-week review by Mr O’Neill. He was expected to assess the allegations and make recommendations as to whether any further action was warranted or appropriate. One such recommendation might be a full Commission of Investigation.

Under the Act, the Judge was empowered to make any inquiries with persons or bodies that he considers appropriate in relation to the review.

In October, Ms Fitzgerald said: “I am determined that An Garda Síochána operates to the very highest standards and this involves ensuring that allegations of wrongdoing are dealt with properly and the persons making those allegations are fully protected and respected.

“On conclusion of the review I will consider what further steps may be necessary.”