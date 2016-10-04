Former colleagues turn out in force to pay respects to family of Bobby Molloy

Former EU Commissioner Maire Geoghegan-Quinn and former Tánaiste Mary Harney were among hundreds of people who paid sympathies to the family of former cabinet minister Bobby Molloy in Galway on Tuesday evening.

Mrs Sabina Higgins, whose husband President Michael D Higgins was in politics with Mr Molloy in the Galway West constituency, extended her condolences at the Molloy family home in Salthill.

Former Fianna Fáil ministers Noel Dempsey and Frank Fahey, former Progressive Democrats minister Liz O’Donnell and former junior ministers, Noel Treacy and Tom Parlon, also expressed their sympathies.

Former PD leaders Noel Grealish (Ind) and Ciarán Cannon (FG) were also among party colleagues of Mr Molloy in attendance, along with former Galway county mayor, Cllr Tom Welby.

Former Irish Times editor and PD TD Geraldine Kennedy also expressed sympathies, as did RTÉ broadcaster Seán O’Rourke.

Mayor of Galway Cllr Noel Larkin (Ind) led local tributes at a special sitting of Galway City Council earlier on Tuesday, when a book of condolences was opened and signed by fellow councillors.

Mr Molloy (80), who served as mayor of Galway from July, 1968 to June, 1969, died peacefully at his home in Salthill at the weekend after a long illness.

President Michael D Higgins, Taoiseach Enda Kenny, Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin and former Tánaiste Mary Harney are among those who have paid tribute to one of the longest serving politicians in the Galway West constituency.

The former Fianna Fáil politician, who held the posts of defence, local government and energy, was a founder of the PDs. He served as TD from 1965 until his resignation in 2002.

He is survived by his wife Phyllis, children Sinéad, Sorcha, Daragh and Donncha, and extended family and friends.