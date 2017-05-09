Five TDs refuse to stand for Dáil prayer and reflection

Five TDs broke protocol in the Dáil this afternoon by remaining seated during the prayer and the new additional 30 seconds of silent reflection.

Ceann Comhairle Seán Ó Fearghaíl ignored the protest against the retention of the prayer which is said in both Irish and English by Solidarity TDs Mick Barry and Ruth Coppinger and by People Before Profit TDs Richard Boyd Barrett, Gino Kenny and Bríd Smith.

Mr Barry and Ms Coppinger held aloft posters stating “Separate Church and State”.

The start of Dáil proceedings was the first occasion for the new arrangements, which retained the prayer and added the silent reflection for those with different or no religious beliefs.

Last week the House debated a motion to add the 30 seconds of silence, with an obligation on TDs to remain standing for the reflection.

Ms Smith said during the debate that she would refuse to stand as her beliefs were personal.

Independents4Change TD Joan Collins pointed out that Ireland and the UK were the only two European parliaments to say a prayer before the start of parliamentary business.