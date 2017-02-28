First-time TD Carol Nolan: the Government not working effectively

Moving from local politics (as an Offaly county councillor) to the Dáil was a big jump but I’ve always been up for a challenge and I’am really enjoying it.

It does take time to learn all the procedures but I’m fortunate in having great support. Our chief whip Aengus Ó Snodaigh is fantastic. I have a good handle on it now.

The council was primarily concerned with local issues while in the Dáil the focus is national. My background experience is useful for my role as education spokesperson. I completed one year of a PhD at NUI Galway when I got elected but decided to leave the course as I wouldn’t have enough time for studying with my commitments as a TD and mother of two young children.

I wouldn’t really socialise with TDs from other parties. You don’t get the time. I would be working in the office when not in the chamber. You’d exchange pleasantries when you see people in the corridor but you don’t really have time.

I worked at all levels in primary school and was acting principal for three years at Gaelscoil Thromaire in Mountrath, Co Offaly, filling in for GAA president Liam O’Neill.

‘New politics’ is new for everybody but the Government isn’t working effectively, like with Neps (National Educational Psychological Service).There are 619 schools without access to a Neps psychologist. There are a lot of issues that aren’t being dealt with.

It is a balancing exercise between home, constituency and Dáil. I’ve just got used to it. My husband is very supportive and we’re managing fine so far.