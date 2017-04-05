Fine Gael unlikely to support report on water charges

Fine Gael has confirmed it is unlikely to support the final report of the Oireachtas committee on water charges.

This follows the party’s failure to change several of the key recommendations contained in the report.

The party lost a number of attempts to introduce a charge for excessive use of water.

Instead the committee agreed it understands average usage is 133 litres per person per day. The limit of normal usage will be 70 per cent above that (226.1 litres).

All references to excessive usage were removed from the report.

Householders will be notified if they are going above the normal limit and will have six months to address waste of water. Leaks will be fixed by the State or an exemption can be sought.

An “approach based on incentives and penalties” will apply thereafter.

On the issue of refunds the committee agreed the water conservation grant should be deducted from any refunds given to householders.