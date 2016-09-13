Fine Gael TDs say Taoiseach’s position must be discussed

Two Fine Gael TDs who have called on Enda Kenny to outline a timetable for his departure have said all their colleagues agree the Taoiseach’s position must be up for discussion.

On Tuesday, Cork South-West’s Jim Daly repeated his position that Mr Kenny must give a indication of when he will step aside, and said it must be done after next month’s budget.

“I am not really hung up on a date or a time and I am not looking for Enda Kenny to give me a date right now and I have been very clear and consistent on that,” Mr Daly said.

“I think we need to pass a budget as a Government. The reason I am commenting on the leadership of the party is because the Taoiseach himself has said he will not lead us into the next election.”

He said Mr Kenny had done an exceptional job of leading the country but said the “difficulty” arises from the Taoiseach already having indicated he will not lead Fine Gael into another election.

Mr Daly claimed that all his colleagues in the parliamentary party privately agreed with his assessment.

“I don’t think there is any TD in the parliamentary party that doesn’t agree with what I have said about the Taoiseach setting a timeline himself but stating he won’t lead us into the general election. I don’t think there is any member of the parliamentary party who would disagree with me that we need to have a conversation about that after the budget is passed.

“I think every TD and Senator would accept that it is a very reasonable position.

Kerry TDs Brendan Griffin said the fragility of the Government means a change of leadership is required to ensure Fine Gael is ready for an election.

Events since the summer recess had again focussed minds on the possibility that the Government could collapse and cause an election.

“It is a common feeling but not everyone is ready to say it publicly,” Mr Griffin said.