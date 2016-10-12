Fifty years a TD for Enda Kenny? It’s no more unlikely than a Mayo All-Ireland

He was born the same year as the alleged Mayo GAA “curse”, although the events are thought to be unrelated. And at 65, it seems, Enda Kenny is not going away any time soon either.

On a day when most attention was on the other old reliables, it emerged that the Father of the Dáil had told his Mayo constituency organisation that he intended to run again at the next general election. This was contrary to the general assumption that, having stood down as Fine Gael leader before then – his stated intention – he would also bow out as TD.

Under the revised timetable, if the Government serves a full term, Mr Kenny could now be in the Dáil until 2026, when he would have served more than half a century.

But then again, the next election could be much nearer than 2021 – he may even have some knowledge about that. In which case, the perceived frontrunner to succeed him as Mayo TD, his daughter, Aoibhinn, might not have been ready. So maybe in that context, on a day when the budget eased the tax burden on children inheriting things from their parents, the announcement made tactical sense.

Another Dáil run would also increase the Taoiseach’s chances of still being a Mayo TD if and when the county wins the All-Ireland again, something it last did when he was five-month-old baby.

On the other hand, the announcement may add to the impatience of those demanding clarity on his leadership plans. With the season of ghoulies, ghosties and long-serving TDs looming, it could be an especially tense Halloween around Leinster House.