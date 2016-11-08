Fianna Fáil will support Bill on water referendum

Fianna Fáil will support a Bill allowing for a referendum on the public ownership of water services.

The party agreed at its parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday to accept the Bill from Independent TD Joan Collins.

The Bill already has the support of 39 TDs, including Sinn Féin Deputies, and is to receive further backing from the Labour Party and the Green Party.

With Fianna Fail’s support, the legislation will pass through the Dáil, paving the way for a referendum.

The party’s housing spokesman, Barry Cowen, confirmed his party would back the Bill, which will be debated in the Dáil on Wednesday night.

Government opposition

The Government is expected to oppose the Bill by insisting that legislative protection already exists in this regard.

Former Labour minister for the environment Alan Kelly has said that any future government who wanted to take the utility out of public ownership would have to put the matter to the Irish people in a plebiscite.

However, Opposition TDs have said that this was not enough, and a referendum on the issue must be put to the people.

The Bill proposes an amendment to Article 28 of the Constitution that would ensure the management of the public water system remains in public ownership.