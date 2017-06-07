Fianna Fáil will facilitate Leo Varadkar’s election as Taoiseach

Fianna Fáil leader Micheàl Martin has confirmed that his party will abstain in the Dáil vote to confirm Leo Varadkar as Taoiseach next week.

Mr Martin met the new Fine Gael leader on Wednesday and confirmed afterwards that his party will facilitate his election as Taoiseach.

This was dependent on an understanding from both that the confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael will stand.

This commits both to a number of broad policy objectives and to the implementation of three budgets. It is due to expire in October 2018.

Mr Varadkar met members of the Independent Alliance on Tuesday night to recommit to the Programme for Government.

The five members of the Independent Alliance who support the minority government are Shane Ross, Finian McGrath, Kevin “Boxer” Moran, Sean Canney and John Halligan.

The alliance wants more free votes, as well as a commitment that the universal social charge is phased out, before it votes for him as taoiseach. That vote is expected in the Dáil next week. They also want promises outlined in the programme for government speeded up and a commitment to phasing out the USC adhered to.

During the Fine Gael leadership contest, Mr Varadkar said he wanted to merge the USC with PRSI to create a new system of social insurance. This will likely be a policy for the next Fine Gael manifesto.

The Programme for Government commits to phasing out the USC, and the Alliance wants this adhered to.

Minister for Transport Shane Ross said free votes should be granted on “issues which are not in the programme for government and have not been binding under Cabinet responsibility”.

“A lot of issues come up, from time to time, which are not in the Programme for Government and what we want to establish is where the line is drawn, whether everything outside the Programme for Government is a free vote or is it not,” he said. “We have had difficulties with issues of conscience in the past and we don’t want them repeated. We’d like to see free votes on as many issues as possible. That’s our ethos.”

Mr Ross also said the concerns of the Independent Alliance are more important than any that would be outlined Mr Martin .

The confidence and supply agreement between Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael, commits Mr Martin’s party to abstaining on the Dáil vote for Taoiseach.

Mr Varadkar will on Wednesday also meet Independent Ministers Denis Naughten and Katherine Zappone and Clare TD Dr Michael Harty, who is not a member of the Government but supports it on a case-by-case basis.

When asked if Mr Varadkar would be speaking to Independent TD Michael Lowry, his spokesman said it was “highly unlikely”. “I’m not aware of any plans,” the spokesman said.

The controversial former Fine Gael politician usually votes with the Government.