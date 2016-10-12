Fianna Fáil to push for jobseeker’s allowance rise for under-26s

Fianna Fáil is to push for an increase in the jobseeker’s allowance for claimants under the age of 26.

The party’s spokesman on social protection, Willie O’Dea, criticised the Government’s decision to increase the payment by €2.70 per week in the budget, while raising other welfare payments by €5.

He said it was a mean gesture and Fianna Fáil would work to reverse it in the social welfare Bill in two weeks’ time.

However, other party sources distanced themselves from this position, insisting the party had worked for a €5 increase in its budget negotiations but failed to secure agreement.

Fianna Fáil and the Government have yet to agree a precise date for the introduction of the increased welfare payments.

€5 increase

The budget provided for a €5 increase in the old age pension, carer’s allowance, disability payments and pensions for widows and the blind. Fianna Fáil is insisting the increase must be implemented on March 3rd next year, but the Department of Social Protection has estimated a start date of March 17th.

Minister for Public Expenditure Paschal Donohoe confirmed no date had been finalised but said it would be sorted out within the next two weeks.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin said it was extraordinary such measures would be announced without a starting date. If the Government could not confirm the starting date, it could not confirm the cost, he added. “And if they cannot confirm the cost, then they cannot stand over the budget documents published yesterday.”

Taoiseach Enda Kenny told the Dáil on Wednesday the increased payments will be made across the month of March “and the matter will be dealt with in detail by the Minister for Social Protection when the social welfare Bill is published”.

Fianna Fáil confirmed it will abstain in a Dáil vote on the help-to-buy scheme for first- time homebuyers announced in the budget. The party’s housing spokesman Barry Cowen said the proposal would “undoubtedly put prices up”.