Fianna Fáil not ruling out backing water charges in future

Fianna Fáil is not ruling out supporting the reintroduction of domestic water charges, senior party sources have confirmed.

The party, which has been accused of several U-turns in this area, says its submission to the expert commission should not be seen as setting out a permanent position.

According to senior Fianna Fáil sources, the question of charging for water may be revisited after a substantial upgrade of the water infrastructure.

In its submission to the Government’s expert water commission, the party said the water system should be paid for through general taxation.

However, at the party’s annual think-in in Co Carlow several backbench TDs expressed concern at what they see as inconsistencies in Fianna Fáil’s position.

Most said they were not aware of the contents of the submission before details were published in The Irish Times last week.

Some expressed surprise at proposals to introduce a tax credit to refund the thousands of people who have paid their charges.

One TD said: “The first I heard of it was on the front page of the paper, and to be honest there was a lot in there that we weren’t fully briefed on.”

Another rural-based deputy said: “It has been a disaster, and there are several constituencies like mine where people have paid for water for years and can’t understand our position, and I have to agree with them.”

In its submission to the commission Fianna Fáil said the entire system should be funded through general taxation, and suggested it had no plans to reintroduce charges.

Fianna Fáil has insisted there is no public appetite for the imposition of charges, and it has legal advice which insists charges can be abolished without breaching an EU water framework directive.

Refunds

The party’s environment spokesman, Barry Cowen , said refunds for those who have paid should be examined, and suggested offering a tax credit.

Fianna Fáil leader Micheál Martin has insisted the party’s position on domestic charges had not changed from the manifesto.

“The manifesto talks about scrapping water charges. Read the manifesto. It talks about scrapping water charge likewise in the submission to the commission.”

Asked if he consulted with his party before the submission was sent in, Mr Martin said: “There has been ongoing consultation. The water policy has been adopted before the election.”

The party had gathered for two days in Co Carlow to discuss the implications of Brexit, the forthcoming budget and the housing crisis. However, the prospect of Fianna Fáil withdrawing support for a Fine Gael minority Government appeared to be remote.

Mr Martin said Fianna Fáil support for the Fine Gael-led minority government was based on that Government’s policies and not the personalities leading it.

He said he was confident a budget would pass as long as there was open dialogue between the two parties.

On the issue of the universal social charge (USC), the party leader said abolishing the levy over five years was the wrong approach.

Balance

“We need to keep a balance between investing in services and investing in the infrastructure of the country as well and giving people a break,” said Mr Martin.

“It is not a position we agree with. It is not provided for in the confidence and supply arrangement so we will take it one budget at a time.”

Mr Martin was responding to confirmation that Fine Gael is proceeding with its plans to scrap the USC over a five-year term.