Fianna Fáil claims credit for increased public spending

Fianna Fáil forced the Government to accept a greater emphasis on public spending over and above what was contained in the deal struck with Fine Gael to facilitate a minority administration, Micheál Martin told his TDs and Senators last night.

The aftermath of yesterday’s budget also saw others involved in drafting the €1.3 billion package rush to take credit for it, with Minister for Transport Shane Ross saying the imprint of the Independent Alliance was all over it.

Mr Martin made his comments at a meeting of the Fianna Fáil parliamentary party. Finance spokesman Michael McGrath and public expenditure spokesman Dara Calleary also made presentations.

Tough line

The confidence and supply deal, under which Fianna Fáil facilitates the Fine Gael-led Government in the Dáil, is based on at least a 2:1 split between investment in public spending and tax reductions, but this budget was changed to a 3:1 split at the last minute. Mr Martin said Fianna Fáil took a tough line in negotiations with Fine Gael, unlike Labour during last year’s budget which had an equal split between tax and spending measures.

While Fianna Fáil will allow the budget to pass by abstaining in Dáil votes, it is objecting to two key measures: the first-time buyers scheme and the subsidised childcare plan.