Fianna Fáil accused of base populism over water charges stance

Fianna Fáil has been accused of base populism and of going back to the era of Charles Haughey in its handling of the issue of water charges.

The party and Fine Gael have been at loggerheads over the charges, which an Oireachtas committee is soon expected to recommend should be permanently eliminated.

Fianna Fáil has insisted it will not support any form of charging regime including for excessive use of water by individual households, a notion supported by Fine Gael.

Minister for Housing Simon Coveney said on Tuesday that Fianna Fáil’s position was legally unsound and could leave the State open to significant fines from Europe. He insisted he would not introduce any legislation that defies the advice of the Attorney General, the European Commission and legal opinion from his own department.

“I am not going to take a position that is contrary to the independent legal advice from the Attorney General’s office. That would be blatantly irresponsible of me and I won’t do it,” he said.

Mr Coveney’s approach was backed on Wednesday by Fine Gael backbench TD Colm Brophy, who said the “illogical nature” of Fianna Fáil’s position on water charges “beggars belief”.

He told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland that Fianna Fáil was grasping at straws in a desire to be populist and was harking back to the era of former taoiseach Mr Haughey.

Mr Brophy also accused the party of putting the country’s finances at risk for a populist reason because of the fines the State would face for breaching an EU directive on water treatment.

‘Political superman’

Fianna Fáil TD Willie O’Dea, a member of the committee considering the future funding of water services, said Mr Coveney’s intervention in the water charges debate was premature. He said the commission was yet to issue its report on the subject.

“I would have thought the Minister would hold fire until the committee came to a conclusion - if it’s possible to come to a conclusion - or at least until deliberations were finished and then stated his position,” Mr O’Dea told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland. “But I suppose with the Fine Gael leadership election in the offing the temptation to don the red cloak and act as a political superman is pretty irresistible.”

Mr O’Dea said Fianna Fáil had taken legal advice on eliminating the charges and this “bears it out”. “We’re convinced that that view is the correct one.”

He said he would like to see the Attorney General’s advice to the Government on the matter.

“The Minister has to take into account all legal opinion. Attorneys General have gotten it wrong in the past,” he added. “When the committee finishes its deliberations the Minister has to put the matter to the Dáil for a vote before the end of March, that’s the agreement.”

The committee did commit to giving money back to the householders who paid their charges, with members suggesting the €100 water conservation grant should be deducted from any refund.

The final cost of refunds is not known but it has been estimated at €240 million. However, if the conservation grant is deducted that could be as little as €80 million.